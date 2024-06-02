Flavors Unite, Every Bites a Delight !! More
Weekend Food Truck 1510 W Omaha St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Appetizer
- Kid's corn Dog (1)$2.25
- Vegetable Spring Roll (1)$2.50
- Pork Egg Roll (1)
1p. pork and vegetable egg roll, served with sweet and sour sauce$2.75
- Bao steamed Pork Buns (1)
filled with sweet BBQ pork and sauce. served with umami sauce.$2.95
- Bacon Cheese Wonton (6)
6p. fried wonton filled with cream cheese and bacon. served with sweet & sour sauce and hot mustard.$6.95
- OUT OF STOCKSummer RollOUT OF STOCK$6.95
- Steamed Dumplling (6)
6p. steamed pork dumpling.$6.95
- Fried Dumpling (6)
6p. fried pork dumpling$7.50
Combos
- Teriyaki Chicken
served with choice of 1 appetizer$11.50
- Mongolian
meats and vegetables stir fried with monolian sauce (contains seafood based products) (base is "No Spicy) served with choice of 1 appetizer$11.50
- Weekend Chicken
served with choice of 1 appetizer$11.50
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$11.50
- Sesame Chicken$11.50
- Good For You$11.50
Rice and Noodle
Beverage
Weekend food truck Location and Hours
(605) 431-5663
Open now • Closes at 3PM