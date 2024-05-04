Flavors Unite, Every Bites a Delight !! More
Weekend Food Truck 3737 N. Elk Vale Rd. Rapid City, SD 57701
Appetizer
- Pork Egg Roll (1)$2.75
1p. pork and vegetable egg roll, served with sweet and sour sauce
- Bao steamed Pork Buns (1)$2.95
filled with sweet BBQ pork and sauce. served with umami sauce.
- Bacon Cheese Wonton (6)$6.95
6p. fried wonton filled with cream cheese and bacon. served with sweet & sour sauce and hot mustard.
- Steamed Dumplling (6)$6.95
6p. steamed pork dumpling.
- Fried Dumpling (6)$7.50
6p. fried pork dumpling
Combos
Rice and Noodle
- Yakisoba$11.00
Choice of meat
- Fried Rice$10.00
Choice of meat
- Small Plain Fried Rice$2.75
- Large Plain Fried Rice$5.25
- Small Steamed Rice$2.50
- Large Steamed Rice$4.75
Fried Rice
Choice of meat
Meat
Heat
Beverage
Weekend food truck Location and Hours
(605) 431-5663
Open now • Closes at 7PM