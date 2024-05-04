Flavors Unite, Every Bites a Delight !! More
Weekend Food Truck 3737 N. Elk Vale Rd. Rapid City, SD 57701
Appetizer
- Pork Egg Roll (1)$2.75
1p. pork and vegetable egg roll, served with sweet and sour sauce
- Bao steamed Pork Buns (1)$2.95
filled with sweet BBQ pork and sauce. served with umami sauce.
- Bacon Cheese Wonton (6)$6.95
6p. fried wonton filled with cream cheese and bacon. served with sweet & sour sauce and hot mustard.
- Steamed Dumplling (6)$6.95
6p. steamed pork dumpling.
- Fried Dumpling (6)$7.50
6p. fried pork dumpling
Bao steamed Pork Buns (1)
filled with sweet BBQ pork and sauce. served with umami sauce.
Combos
Rice and Noodle
Beverage
Weekend food truck Location and Hours
(605) 431-5663
Open now • Closes at 7PM