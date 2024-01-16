Flavors Unite, Every Bites a Delight !! More
Weekend Food Truck
Appetizer
- Bacon Cheese Wonton (6)$6.95
6p. fried wonton filled with cream cheese and bacon. served with sweet & sour sauce and hot mustard.
- Loaded Shanghai Gangster (1)$2.75
1p. stuffed with ground beef and bean noodles. served with sweet & sour sauce and hot mustard.
- Panda’s Spring Roll (1)$2.75
1p. stuffed with shiitake mushroom, bean noodles, and vegetables. served with sweet & sour sauce and hot mustard.
- Bao steamed Pork Buns (1)$2.95
filled with sweet BBQ pork and sauce. served with umami sauce.
- Steamed Dumplling (6)$6.95
6p. steamed pork dumpling.
- Fried Dumpling (6)$7.50
6p. fried pork dumpling
Weekend food truck Location and Hours
(605) 431-5663
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM