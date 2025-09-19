Flavors Unite, Every Bites a Delight !!
Weekend Food Truck Founders Park
Appetizer
Small Chicken Egg Roll (1)
1 pierce per order.$1.95
Bao steamed Pork Buns (1)
filled with sweet BBQ pork and sauce. served with umami sauce.$2.95
Crab Rangoons (6)$7.25
Steamed Dumplling (6)
6p. steamed pork dumpling.$7.25
Fried Dumpling (6)
6p. fried pork dumpling$7.50
Edamame$5.25
kimchee 8oz$4.95
Sesame Balls (8)$4.95
Steam Dumpling W/ Kimchee$9.75
Fried Dumplng W/Kimchee$10.00
Bowls (L)
Weekend (Orange) Chicken
Serve with rice or noodles. **appetizer inclusive with combo options$10.00
Sesame Chicken$10.00
Stir fry
Mixed vegetable and a choice of meat. **appetizer inclusive with combo options$11.00
Bulgogi Beef w/ kimchee$13.00
Bourbon Chicken
Served with rice or noodles$12.00
Bang Bang Chicken
Mayonnaise and chili sauce base. Default is “Mild”. “No Spicy” is not available.$12.00
Combos (L)
Weekend (Orange) Chicken$11.50
Sesame Chicken$11.50
Stir fry
meats and vegetables stir fried with monolian sauce (contains seafood based products) (base is "No Spicy)$12.50
Bulgogi Beef w/ kimchee$14.50
Bourbon Chicken
served with choice of 1 appetizer$13.50
Bang Bang Chicken
Default is “Mild”. “No spicy” is not available.$13.50
